Deadline: Claymore Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Wednesday that'smanga is inspiring a live-action television series adaptation.and Propagate Content are working withand actor).

Oka, who is also a manga fan and co-produced Netflix 's Death Note live-action movie, will serve as executive producer. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Propagate Content's Rodney Ferrell are also producing.

The fantasy adventure manga follows a half-human woman who hunts shape-shifting yōma creatures in a medieval land.

Yagi debuted his Claymore manga in 2001 in Shueisha 's Monthly Shonen Jump magazine, and ended the series in 2014. The series moved to Shueisha 's Jump Square after Monthly Shonen Jump ended publication in 2007. The 27th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2014.

Viz Media released the 27-volume series in North America. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2007, and Funimation released the anime on home video.

Jump Square had listed the series as ending in 2012, but later confirmed that was a misprint.

Source: Deadline (Nellie Andreeva)