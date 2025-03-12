All You Need Is Kill Science-Fiction Novel Gets Anime by STUDIO4°C

Anime to retell story from different viewpoint than novel, Hollywood'sadaptation

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Thursday that it is producing an anime adaptation of Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe 's All You Need Is Kill science fiction light novel, with animation by STUDIO4°C , and Kenichiro Akimoto ( Children of the Sea CGI director, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko unit director) directing. The anime will retell the story from a different viewpoint than the novel and Hollywood's Edge of Tomorrow film adaptation

The original novel by Sakurazaka is set in a future Earth under attack by alien invaders known as Mimics. Humanity's infantry goes into battle in powered armor suits that enhance their deadliness, but they are still losing the war. Keiji Kiriya is a newly enlisted soldier, but dies in his first battle. After he dies, he finds himself awakening to a time prior to the battle, having inexplicably entered a time loop. Through a repeating process of dying and learning from his mistakes, he slowly finds a way to live longer and longer, and finds himself drawn to an elite soldier named Rita Vrataski.

Shueisha published the novel in December 2004. Viz Media published Sakurazaka's novel in English to launch its Haikasoru imprint for Japanese science fiction and fantasy in 2009.

The novel spawned a manga by artist Takeshi Obata ( Hikaru no Go , Death Note , Bakuman. ) and writer Ryōsuke Takeuchi ( ST&RS ) in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in January to May 2014. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Viz also released a separate one-volume full-color graphic novel adaptation of the story in May 2014. Nick Mamatas (Move Under Ground) adapted the story and Lee Ferguson (Green Arrow, Miranda Mercury) drew the art.

The novel inspired the live-action Hollywood movie adaptation Edge of Tomorrow in 2014, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt . Edge of Tomorrow made over US$100 million in the U.S., US$15 million in Japan, and US$370,541,256 worldwide.

