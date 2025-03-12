Sailor Moon: The Super Live Cast Interview

Top middle: Mayu Tsuyuzume portraying Queen Beryl, middle: Sufa portraying Tuxedo Mask, and the rest of Sailor Guardian. © Naoko Takeuchi・PNP / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live Production

Ahead of the Sailor Moon: The Super Live North American tour, we sat down with the London company to discover what it's like to bring Naoko Takeuchi 's beloved magical girl series to the stage.

Could you introduce yourselves briefly and tell us who you play in the musical?

Yui Yokoyama: I'm Yui Yokoyama, and I play Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino.

Yui Oikawa: I'm Yui Oikawa, and I play the role of Sailor Mercury/Ami Mizuno.

Marisa Yasukawa: I'm Marisa Yasukawa, playing the role of Sailor Mars/Rei Hino.

Rii Tachibana: I'm Rii Tachibana, and I play the role of Sailor Jupiter/Makoto Kino!

Yuu Nakanishi: I'm Yuu Nakanishi playing the role of Sailor Venus/Minako Aino.

Sufa: Nice to meet you! I'm Sufa, playing the role of Tuxedo Mask/Mamoru Chiba.

Mayu Tsuyuzume: Hello everyone! I'm Mayu Tsuyuzume, playing Queen Beryl. Nice to meet you!

What does Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon mean to you?

Yui Yokoyama: It's a work I've loved since childhood. I grew up watching Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon . It's one of the biggest things that shaped who I am.

Yui Oikawa: It's something that gives me confidence. I think the way the girls, each with their own personality, fight as guardians and fulfill their roles shows that everyone has a place to thrive and that each of us is necessary. Watching Sailor Moon makes me confident that there's always a place where I can help someone.

Marisa Yasukawa: It's the source of power that transforms vulnerabilities and individuality into strength. It empowers me by showing that it's okay for girls to be strong and that rather than being protected, girls can protect others.

Rii Tachibana: It gives me the courage to face any challenge without backing down and encourages me to keep moving forward.

Yuu Nakanishi: It's an inspiration that I look up to, but it is also a source of encouragement, reminding me that it's okay to accept who I am and to love myself.

Sufa: It always gives me opportunities for new challenges. This work brought me to London. I watched the animation as a child, but I don't think I understood the story back then. Even so, the characters and the worldview had intensely impacted me, and I enjoyed it. As an adult, appearing in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Super Live productions sparked even deeper interest in the work. I'm very honored to be a part of a Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon production again!

Mayu Tsuyuzume: I've admired it since childhood. I often pretended to be Sailor Guardians while watching the live-action series and anime. (I never imagined I would end up playing a villain... Haha!)

What's your favorite part of the show?

Yui Yokoyama: There is a song called "Nakimushi Usagi (Crybaby Usagi)" performed in the first half of the show, and it's so cute that I want everyone to see it.

Yui Oikawa: My favorite is the scene with the five Sailor Guardians' opening song. In this scene, each of the five Sailor Guardians performs with calmness and precision on the outside while their hearts burn with fierce passion within. Fueled by anger toward enemies from their past and present lives, their determined facial expressions and focused stares, embodying their readiness for battle, convey the strength of a 'guardian.' However, instead of relying solely on power to solve problems, they embody the essence of a Sailor Guardian—balancing strength with composure and grace.

Marisa Yasukawa: I love the scene where the five Sailor Guardians rise again to change the fate passed down through the past.

Rii Tachibana: I love the scene with the song when Ami and Rei arrive at the jewelry store! Their everyday looks are adorable, and I love the passionate performances of all the performers!

Yuu Nakanishi: I love the number where Usagi, Ami, Rei, and Makoto first meet. Although I'm not in this scene, the way each of them interacts is expressed in such a playful way making it a really enjoyable number! While watching this scene, I sometimes think that maybe Minako was watching over the four of them like this before she met them.

Sufa: It's difficult to choose one because every scene is my favorite, but if I had to pick one, it would be the scene where Tuxedo Mask, who has fallen victim to the enemy's scheme, confronts Sailor Moon. I think it's a scene full of intense tension.

Mayu Tsuyuzume: I adore all the songs, but 'Burn Up The Dance Floor,' sung by Beryl, is truly special for me. I've nurtured it with care since rehearsals, and the choreography by Satomi is so cool. The professional dance moves of the yōma (monsters played by performers) never fail to excite me, no matter how many times I see them! Haha!

Which part of the show do you find the most challenging?

Yui Yokoyama: It's challenging to portray Usagi's growth—falling in love, meeting friends, and fighting enemies—precisely in a way that is conveyed to the audience, especially with the fast-paced nature of this show. I would be happy if the audience would think, 'Usagi, you did your best, you've grown.'

Yui Oikawa: Since there are fewer acting scenes than the other musical versions, I find it challenging to incorporate the relationships between characters and the atmosphere of the moment. During rehearsals, I went through trial and error, experimenting with expressing the atmosphere through movement without words in parts of the songs that don't have choreography or lyrics.

Marisa Yasukawa: It's not just the performance, such as the singing and dancing but also the show's direction which includes various tricks and technical demands. It requires a high level of concentration from all of us. However, I think the audience will enjoy it, so I'm excited for everyone to see it.

Rii Tachibana: It's not only the scenes focused on singing and dancing, but also the acting parts filled with so many elements that we need to perform! There are lots of props, and it's quite challenging since most of them are things I've never handled before. I'm both excited and nervous to see how the performance in Japanese will resonate with the audience and touch their hearts.

Yuu Nakanishi: The most challenging part for me is expressing the relationships between the five Sailor Guardians not just through lines but also through movement. Since there aren't many lines exchanged between the five Sailor Guardians in this show, we have to express it through movement, eye contact, and action in the songs, dances, and fight scenes. We all went through a process of trial and error together.

Sufa: I find preserving the image of the work that has been beloved for a long time challenging. This includes not only the manga but also all the anime series, musicals, and The Super Live. At the same time, I realize that it's important to ensure that the vision and story of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon resonate with those experiencing it for the first time—without the preconceptions or prior knowledge that many lifelong fans may have. We have worked to ensure that not only fans who know Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon well but also those who are experiencing Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon for the first time can fully enjoy the show.

Mayu Tsuyuzume: The existence of Queen Beryl herself. The grandeur of playing a villain on such a cosmic scale. This role has been performed by many renowned actors. At first, it was quite a lot of pressure for me to play her, as I'm the same age as the actors playing the Sailor Guardians. However, now I find her to be very dear to me. I want to master my version of Queen Beryl, which is uniquely mine.

What do you love most about your role?

Yui Yokoyama: I love everything about Usagi. She's a crybaby and a little vulnerable when she is alone, but she is an inspiring and strong girl who can become very powerful for the sake of everyone.

I want to be like her.

Yui Oikawa: What I love most about Ami is not only her kindness but also her strong belief in herself. By staying true to her inner strength, Ami can keep herself and those around her grounded and stable. This strength of hers is what I love most about her.

Marisa Yasukawa: What I love most is that although Rei tends to be quick-tempered, she has a heart that is kinder and more passionate than anyone else.

Rii Tachibana: I adore the contrast between Makoto's strong, protective side and her sweet, mature kindness, along with her girlish, cute charm!

Yuu Nakanishi: What I love most about Minako is how bright, powerful, and full of love she is, always staying positive. At the same time, she has a steadfast and admirable side as a leader, but also a bit of a silly and clueless side. There are many more things I admire about her...But I find the contrast between these qualities attractive; I remember feeling inspired and wanting to be like her when I first saw her.

Sufa: Mamoru is full of confidence, which makes him take bold actions and make bold statements, but behind that, there is a sensitive side, carrying loneliness and inner conflicts. I find that sensitivity to be very endearing.

Mayu Tsuyuzume: What I love most about Queen Beryl is that, although her love became so intense that it twisted and led her to become the queen of the Dark Kingdom, she has always been a pure girl, both in her past life and this life, continuing to love just one person. I want to portray her with great care.

Is this your first time performing outside of Japan?

Yui Yokoyama: This is my first time performing overseas!!! I'm really excited. There's a lot I don't know about performing in a foreign country, but I want to enjoy it to the fullest!

Yui Oikawa: For me, it's my first time performing outside of Japan. It is my first time traveling abroad, even personally. When I was in Japan, I was a little anxious about staying in a foreign country; since arriving in London, I've found that many people are kind, and I've been able to enjoy my stay comfortably and without any trouble, much more easily than I anticipated.

Marisa Yasukawa: Recently, I had the opportunity to perform in Attack on Titan : The Musical in New York. It was very exciting to see how the audience's reactions were different from those in Japan.

Rii Tachibana: This is my first time working overseas, so it's my first overseas performance!

Yuu Nakanishi: It's not my first time. I had the opportunity to perform in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Super Live in Washington D.C. and New York in March 2019.

Sufa: It's my first overseas performance. It's also my first visit to London. The cityscape is amazing, and the people are very kind and gentle, which has left a lasting impression on me. I already wish I could spend more time here.

Mayu Tsuyuzume: It's my first performance outside Japan. I'm so excited.

Do you think performing for an English-speaking audience is harder than performing for a Japanese audience?

Yui Yokoyama: I don't think it's a matter of whether one is more difficult than the other, as the goal is still to deliver Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon . I want to do my best to convey the worldview of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon , no matter where I am.

Yui Oikawa: I think so. Since the lines and lyrics are in Japanese, I feel that if the meaning of the words doesn't come across, I need to place even more emphasis on non-verbal expressions, such as tone of voice, facial expressions, and the direction of the gaze. During rehearsals, I was mindful of this while practicing.

Marisa Yasukawa: I think there are challenging elements. As the language may not be understood, we have to convey the greatness of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon in ways other than language.

Rii Tachibana: Yes. To deliver the message clearly and thoughtfully, I make sure to convey emotions through my body movements.

Yuu Nakanishi: Yes. The language barrier is significant, and I find it challenging. As Director Kaori Miura encouraged us, even when the language isn't understood, we try to convey the information to the English-speaking audience through changes in the tone of the lines, incorporating gestures, and being mindful of visual and auditory cues.

Sufa: Yes, of course, there are aspects where I feel that way. The culture and language are different from those in Japan. However, because I was aware of this hurdle, I think it pushed me to explore what elements we can convey beyond language while going through trial and error.

Mayu Tsuyuzume: I don't think so. I believe that if we perform with sincerity, singing, acting, and dancing, we can reach people's hearts, regardless of language and country. I felt that way when I saw shows in London and NY.

Do you have a message for English-speaking viewers who will be coming to see you in London and across the USA?

Yui Yokoyama: I'm nervous!!!! I will give my best performance! I hope you're looking forward to seeing the show!

Yui Oikawa: I'm very happy to be able to perform in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon in London for the first time as a Sailor Guardian. I will perform with care so that the audience who comes to see the show will feel that 'the show was fun,' and that it will become a source of energy and courage in their everyday lives. Please enjoy the world of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon at the theatre!

Marisa Yasukawa: Thank you always for your love and support of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon . Born in Japan, a small island nation, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is now crossing the seas and stepping onto the global stage. We will deliver the best entertainment so that even those who don't know Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon will come to know it. I'm looking forward to meeting all of you at the theatre!

Rii Tachibana: Nice to meet you! Thank you so much for reading this interview! We will have our preview performance on February 4th and the opening night on the 5th. I'm thrilled to be performing in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon , a beloved show worldwide, in London. I believe this show can be enjoyed even by those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, so I'll do my best to make sure as many people as possible can see it! We look forward to welcoming you to the theatre!

Yuu Nakanishi: I am so happy and honored to be able to bring the world of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon to all of you, coming from Japan. Soon, the curtain will rise on our opening night in London. I will continue to raise my performance, bringing beauty and lots of love to deliver it at the highest quality! See you at the theatre!

Sufa: I'm honored to be able to perform in The Super Live in London and North America. It is a show packed with the vision and story of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon , and I would be delighted if you could witness it at the theatre. I'm looking forward to seeing you all!