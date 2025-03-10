Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ Anime Ends; New Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ Manga, Anime Series Announced

Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ manga launches this spring

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the anime of Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's manga Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ (Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) announced the end of the series with its fourth and final episode's premiere on February 28, and also revealed a new manga and anime series titled Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ (Duel Masters LOST ~Oblivion Sun~). The new manga will launch on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website this spring.

Image via Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ anime's X/Twitter account ©2025, Wizards of the Coast, Shogakukan, WHC, ShoPro

Image via Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō anime's website © 2024, Wizards of the Coast, Shogakukan, WHC, ShoPro

Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~

The Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on August 8, and ended serialization on February 27. The final chapter stated the manga will have a third part. The manga's first compiled book volume also published on February 27, and the second and final volume will release on March 28.

Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ is the sequel manga to Matsumoto and Kanebayashi's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga. Similarly, the anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ is the sequel to the net anime of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō . Both manga and anime are part of the Duel Masters LOST project.

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in February 2024. The manga ended in the seventh chapter in March 2024.

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō anime debuted on the Duel Masters YouTube channel on October 4.

