Nue's Exorcist Tops AnimeJapan's 'Manga We Want to See Animated' Poll

The AnimeJapan event announced on Thursday the results for this year's “Manga We Want to See Animated” poll with 156,909 votes cast.

Anirank results announced!

Manga We Want to See Animated ranking 2025

Total votes: 156,909!



Kōta Kawae 's Nue's Exorcist took the top spot. Makoto Yoshimoto 's Usotsuki! Gokuō-kun and Oreko Tachibana 's Firefly Wedding placed second and third, respectively.

The creators of the top 10 manga gave messages to celebrate:

Nue's Exorcist ( Kōta Kawae )

I'm honored to have been selected! I'll do my best to create a manga that will repay everyone who voted for me! Thank you so much…!!

Usotsuki! Gokuō-kun ( Makoto Yoshimoto )

This was serialized for 10 years and wrapped 3 years ago, but the free release on social media brought it to this point thanks to the excitement of fans from back then and former readers who have grown up and become adults. Thank you for voting! I am a very lucky man.

Firefly Wedding ( Oreko Tachibana )

I couldn't believe my eyes, but I got third place!! My editor and I were both so happy. Thank you for choosing me for this wonderful award. I'm so proud my women's manga won this award. I'll keep doing my best to bring you manga everyone will want to support!

Thank you to everyone who voted! I'm sure these four will be even more excitable in the anime, so please continue to support them!

I'm happy to have ranked in two years in a row!!! Thank you for voting! The story is entering its final chapter! Many more handsome guys will appear and disappear! I hope many people read my work!

Thank you very much for your continued support and votes for two years in a row!

This is thanks to all of you who love my work.

I am looking forward to seeing the fantastic world of Hanamachi animated, and I will continue to work hard to create charming work!

Thank you to everyone who voted!

I'll keep working hard so my work can live up to this ranking!

I am very happy the comic version of Akuryaku Reijo no Naka ni Hito was chosen 8th in the Manga We Want to See Animated Ranking! I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who voted and to all the readers who support us daily. As the original author, I am very happy the story has received so much attention thanks to those who love the story and support the characters. ( Makiburo )

Thank you to everyone who voted for me!

I also want to see the characters move and talk, so I'll put my all into drawing the manga so it can be made into an anime!

Please continue to support Junket Bank !

It made it into the TOP 10! Thank you so much to everyone who voted for this work!!

I think it would be great to see both the gun action and emotional scenes in an anime someday!!

AnimeJapan 2025 will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight venue on March 22 and 23. The event will showcase the “Manga We Want to See Animated” Rankings near the entrance of the venue's East Hall 7.