A Love Too Captivating BL Manga Gets Anime Special on April 6

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Thursday that Mia Sorahana 's A Love Too Captivating ( Tamaranai no wa Koi na no ka ) boys-love manga will get a special anime adaptation that will air on April 6 on CBC / TBS ' "Agaru BL Night!" programming block at 11:30 p.m. JST. The anime will also air on 27 CBC / TBS affiliate channels.

Image via Bessatsu Friend magazine's website ©Kodansha

Kodansha 's K MANGA service added the manga as a simulpub release, and describes the story:

Misuzu was branded a delinquent when a small incident left him isolated. But one day, he sees the top student, Kitahara, get surrounded by bullies and decides to help him out. That sparked Kitahara's interest in the lonely boy, but Misuzu pushes Kitahara away. "If you get involved with me, you'll get ostracized by everyone else too." But it won't take long for Misuzu's resolve to falter...

Sorahana debuted the manga in Bessatsu Friend in July 2023. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on Thursday.