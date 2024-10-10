News
K Manga Adds A Love Too Captivating Manga for Simulpub
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mia Sorahana debuted BL manga in July 2023
Kodansha's K Manga service announced on Thursday that it has added Mia Sorahana's A Love Too Captivating (Tamaranai no wa Koina no ka) boys-love manga as a simulpub release.
The company describes the story:
Misuzu was branded a delinquent when a small incident left him isolated. But one day, he sees the top student, Kitahara, get surrounded by bullies and decides to help him out. That sparked Kitahara's interest in the lonely boy, but Misuzu pushes Kitahara away. "If you get involved with me, you'll get ostracized by everyone else too." But it won't take long for Misuzu's resolve to falter...
Sorahana debuted the manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine in July 2023. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on Friday.