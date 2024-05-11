News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 22-28
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Stellar Blade debuts at #1, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes at #2/3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Stellar Blade
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 26
|48,998
|48,998
|2
|NSw
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|505 Games
|April 23
|41,009
|41,009
|3
|PS5
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|505 Games
|April 23
|16,791
|16,791
|4
|NSw
|SaGa: Emerald Beyond
|Square Enix
|April 25
|15,079
|15,079
|5
|NSw
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!
|Aniplex
|April 25
|13,039
|13,039
|6
|NSw
|Library of Ruina
|Arc System Works
|April 25
|9,408
|9,408
|7
|PS5
|Sand Land
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|April 25
|7,810
|7,810
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,517
|5,812,012
|9
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|7,238
|150,418
|10
|PS4
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|505 Games
|April 23
|6,963
|6,963
|11
|PS5
|SaGa: Emerald Beyond
|Square Enix
|April 25
|6,681
|6,681
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|6,290
|1,836,286
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,348
|3,507,740
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,023
|7,752,736
|15
|NSw
|Guitar Life -Lesson1-
|Hori
|April 25
|4,641
|4,641
|16
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|4,425
|113,926
|17
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|4,381
|1,041,633
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,323
|4,286,428
|19
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,908
|5,493,498
|20
|PS4
|Sand Land
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|April 25
|3,454
|3,454
Source: Famitsu
