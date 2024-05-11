×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 22-28

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Stellar Blade debuts at #1, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes at #2/3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Stellar Blade Sony Interactive Entertainment April 26 48,998 48,998
2 NSw Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes 505 Games April 23 41,009 41,009
3 PS5 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes 505 Games April 23 16,791 16,791
4 NSw SaGa: Emerald Beyond Square Enix April 25 15,079 15,079
5 NSw Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Aniplex April 25 13,039 13,039
6 NSw Library of Ruina Arc System Works April 25 9,408 9,408
7 PS5 Sand Land Bandai Namco Entertainment April 25 7,810 7,810
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,517 5,812,012
9 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 7,238 150,418
10 PS4 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes 505 Games April 23 6,963 6,963
11 PS5 SaGa: Emerald Beyond Square Enix April 25 6,681 6,681
12 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 6,290 1,836,286
13 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,348 3,507,740
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,023 7,752,736
15 NSw Guitar Life -Lesson1- Hori April 25 4,641 4,641
16 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 4,425 113,926
17 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 4,381 1,041,633
18 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,323 4,286,428
19 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,908 5,493,498
20 PS4 Sand Land Bandai Namco Entertainment April 25 3,454 3,454

Source: Famitsu

