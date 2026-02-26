Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game's Trailer Reveals 47th DLC Character Kimimaro, Season Pass 10

Kimimaro launches on Friday as final member of Season Pass 9

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Thursday in a trailer for its Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker game that the 47th DLC character Kimimaro will launch on Friday as the fourth and final member of the ninth season pass. The trailer also confirmed a 10th season pass.

Hidan joined the game as the 44th DLC character last May to start off the ninth season pass. The season pass includes DLC characters 44-47. The 45th DLC character Kakuzu launched last August, and the 46th DLC character Momoshiki Otsutsuki arrived last November.

©岸本斉史スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The game's eighth season debuted in May 2024 but without a season pass. The characters include Kawaki (Karma Progression), Shisui Uchiha (Perfect Susano'o), and Naruto Uzumaki (Young Version). Sasuke Uchiha (Young Ver. Final Battle) joined the game as the 43rd DLC character in a free update on February 2025.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia in August 2018. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in August 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Game Jikkyousha Wakuwaku Band performs the game's theme song "Signal."

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.