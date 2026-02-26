Disgaea Mayhem Spinoff Game Heads West in Summer

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release Nippon Ichi Software 's Kyо̄ran Makaism game in the West as a spinoff in its Disgaea franchise , under the name Disgaea Mayhem . The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam this summer. The company streamed a trailer:

There will be a Limited Edition that includes a collector's box, "The Art of Mayhem" artbook, Hellscape soundtrack, N.A. and Tichelle acrylic stand, and a Flan Fanatic keychain.

The game will include English and Japanese language support, as well as text in English, French, and Spanish (European).

The game debuted in Japan for Switch 2, Switch, and PS5 on January 29.

The 3D action role-playing game allows players to raise their characters to level 9,999, purposefully making them overpowered. Players can also capture monsters for battle. Prinnies, a mascot of the Disgaea series and NIS in general, are also in the game.

The game stars Takuya Eguchi as the main character N.A., a mercenary trying to take out the demon lord Tichelle, played by Aoi Koga , who just wants her father's pudding back.

