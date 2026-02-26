Madoka Magica -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- Anime Film Opens on August 28

Image via Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise's website © Magica Quartet / Aniplex・Madoka Movie Project

The official website for Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising - ( Gekijōban Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten ), the official sequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion film, announced on Friday that the film will now open on August 28.

The film has suffered numerous previous delays, the most recent of which happened last month due to production circumstances, delaying the movie from a planned opening this month. Prior to this most recent delay, the film was previously slated to open in Japan in winter 2024, but was delayed in August 2024 to winter 2025, before the delay to February 2026.

SHAFT first hinted at a new work in the franchise through a concept movie in 2015, but the film was only announced in April 2021.

Yukihiro Miyamoto ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Arakawa Under the Bridge ) is directing the film.

The anime film will feature a returning staff from the original anime series and films, including original creators Magica Quartet , chief director Akiyuki Simbo , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , original character designer Ume Aoki , animation character designer Junichirō Taniguchi , composer Yuki Kajiura , alternate space designer Gekidan Inu Curry , and animation studio SHAFT .

The television edition of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal compilation films began airing in October 2025.