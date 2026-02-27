Villains Are Destined to Die Webtoon Returns to Tapas With Season 5 Part 2 on March 6

Series will resume weekly updates every Wednesday

The webtoon Villains Are Destined to Die will return to Tapas on March 6 with Season 5 Part 2, following a roughly two-month hiatus.

Tapas confirmed on February 20 that after its comeback, the series will resume weekly updates every Wednesday, releasing one episode per week, with a scheduled one-week break after every four episodes.

The series has been on hiatus on Tapas since December 31. The Korean version previously paused from September to November 2025 at the same story point, suggesting the English release may have followed suit to allow additional chapters to accumulate. As of now, the English edition trails the Korean serialization by approximately 13 chapters.

Originally adapted from a web novel by Gwon Gyeoeul, Villains Are Destined to Die is part of the popular reincarnated-villainess romantasy genre and later became one of the platform's most-read webcomics. The original novel has surpassed 1.7 million views and 145,000 likes, while the webtoon recorded 14.8 million views and 1.5 million likes.

The story on Tapas reads:

This game's got me obsessed! It's like it's taken over my life... wait—HARD MODE ACTIVATED. No-no-no-no-no! It has literally taken me and thrown me into the part of Penelope Eckhart. Love is easy as the heroine, but as the hated villain, I'm trying very hard not to die… at the hands of my brothers… the prince… a fork… every possible ending is death! This world is stacked against me, but can my wits and insider game knowledge score the affection of these male characters? Or the reset button???

The franchise has also expanded into English print through Ize Press. The company is releasing the novel series in five volumes across print, eBook, and audio formats, and will release the third volume on May 12.

The webtoon adaptation remains one of Ize Press' best-selling titles to date, underscoring the property's strong international fanbase and ongoing momentum across formats. Ize Press released the seventh volume in print on February 18.

Season 5 Part 2 of the webtoon marks the latest chapter in the series' continued global rollout, with Tapas positioning the title as a cornerstone of its fantasy romance catalog.

Drawn by SUOL, the English version of the webtoon is available on Tapas.

