High School Queen Webtoon to Receive Live-Action Adaptation

Story follows Joseon-era queen, skilled swordswoman Cheonga Kim who is reincarnated as modern high school student

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

Studio Dragon, a Korean entertainment production company, announced on February 24 that it has signed a development agreement with Jaedam Media, a webtoon production company, to adapt the webtoon High School Queen into a live-action television series.

Jaedam Media is known for producing and managing webtoon and web novel IPs that have successfully transitioned to screen, including adaptations such as Weak Hero and Positively Yours.

Written by critie and drawn by Nehae, High School Queen has been serialized on WEBTOON since 2024.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Cheongha Kim, a legendary swordswoman from the Joseon era, awakens centuries later in the body of Dajin Park, a quiet high school student. Armed with deadly combat skills, Cheongha must face school bullies, navigate the chaos of modern-day life, and find her place in a world far different from her own. The halls of Juwon High are about to meet a warrior unlike any they've seen before.

Detailed information about the live-action series, such as release date and main cast, have not yet been revealed. Studio Dragon also plans to expand the franchise into film and animation.

Fans can read the English version of the webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: ZDNet (Ji-hoo Hong)