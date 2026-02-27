AnimeJapan 2026 to hold stage event with cast on March 29

The official website for the anime of Yō Kanebayashi and Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters LOST manga announced on Friday that production on a fourth part, Duel Masters LOST ~Danzai no Shōnen~ (The Sentencing Boy), has been green-lit. The anime's character designer Chikara Hashizume drew an illustration which depicts the mysterious titular boy, who was also seen in the third anime part:

The Sho-Pro booth at the AnimeJapan 2026 convention will hold a stage event about the Duel Masters LOST anime with the cast on March 29.

Based on the long-running Duel Masters trading card game, the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ( Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga launched in February 2024 and ended in March 2024. Kanebayashi and Matsumoto then launched the Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ ( Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) manga in August 2024, and ended it in February 2025.

The third part of the Duel Masters LOST manga, Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ , debuted in September 2025 and ended on January 1 with the announcement of a fourth part.

The net anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō debuted in October 2024 and had four episodes. The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ debuted in December 2024 and ended with its fourth and final episode in February 2025.

The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ debuted on February 6 with a four-episode streaming run.