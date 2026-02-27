The Beginning After the End Webtoon Returns with Season 7 on March 12

Tapas reveals art cover for new season

Image via Tapas' X/Twitter account © Tapas Entertainment and Turtle Me

Tapas unveiled the official new comic cover on February 2 for The Beginning After The End webtoon Season 7, marking the series' first major update since the conclusion of Season 6 in July. TurtleMe announced on the same day the new season will debut on March 12.

The announcement was made jointly by Tapas and creator TurtleMe , confirming that preparations are underway for Arthur Leywin's long-awaited return.

Originally adapted from TurtleMe 's hit web novel, The Beginning After The End has built a large global readership thanks to its blend of reincarnation fantasy, action, and long-form character development.

TurtleMe 's web novel series launched in English on Tapas in January 2017. Tapas describes the story:

The Beginning After The End follows the thrilling journey of King Grey, a once-powerful ruler reborn into a vibrant world of magic, mythical creatures, and epic battles. Now living as Arthur Leywin, a boy with untapped potential, he discovers that his new life is filled with danger and adventure at every turn. From mastering powerful spells to facing fierce enemies, Arthur must use his skills and wits to protect those he cares about and uncover the secrets of his mysterious reincarnation. Along the way, he finds friendship, challenges, and a destiny that could reshape the very world around him.

The web novel series ended in 2025, and has since been removed from Tapas. Aethon Books is releasing a revamped version of the story on Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign from last year funded print editions for volumes 1-3.

The webcomic launched on Tapas in July 2018. TurtleMe is in charge of the story and adaptation for the webcomic. The webcomic started with artist Fuyuki23 , but the artist changed in June 2023 for Season 6 to Rise Entertainment. The webcomic went on hiatus in August 2024, and returned in October 2024. After the return, MGK-story produced the webcomic.

Yen Press is releasing the webcomic in print, and released the 10th volume on February 24.

The franchise is available in seven languages worldwide, and has more than 61.8 million reads, with more than 36.1 million for the webcomic and more than 25.7 million for the web novel. The franchise globally grosses nearly US$500,000 monthly.

The webtoon's anime adaptation will have 24 episodes. Tapas has stated the anime is the first anime adaptation of an American web novel and webcomic. The first season of the anime premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide excluding Asia (but including India), and also streamed an English dub as well as a French dub. The first season had 12 episodes.

The second season of the anime will debut in April 2026 on the +Ultra programming block on Fuji TV , Kansai TV , and AT-X . Crunchyroll will stream the second season as it airs in Japan.