The Beginning After the End Webnovel/Webcomic Gets TV Anime by Studio A-Cat

A panel at New York Comic Con for TurtleMe's The Beginning After The End webnovel and its webcomic adaptation announced on Saturday that the franchise will get a television anime adaptation in 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia (but including India).

Tapas stated the anime will be the first anime adaptation of an American web novel and webcomic.

Keitaro Motonaga ( Date A Live first three seasons, Katanagatari , Jormungand ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kōno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is overseeing the series scripts. Masami Sueoka ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human ) is the character designer, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ) is composing the music. Slow Curve is producing the anime.

TurtleMe is the story supervisor and executive producer. Tapas Entertainment's Mike Zhu, Kevin Nicklaus, and TurtleMe LLC's Gabrielle Luu are also executive producers on the series.

The anime's Japanese title is Saikyō no Ō-sama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? , which is the title of the webcomic in Japan.

The Beginning After the End follows the thrilling journey of King Grey, a once-powerful ruler reborn into a vibrant world of magic, mythical creatures, and epic battles. Now living as Arthur Leywin, a boy with untapped potential, he discovers that his new life is filled with danger and adventure at every turn. From mastering powerful spells to facing fierce enemies, Arthur must use his skills and wits to protect those he cares about and uncover the secrets of his mysterious reincarnation. Along the way, he finds friendship, challenges, and a destiny that could reshape the very world around him.

TurtleMe's webnovel series launched in English on Tapas in January 2017, and currently has 1,465 "episodes." Tapas describes the story:

The webcomic launched on Tapas in July 2018. TurtleMe is in charge of the story and adaptation for the webcomic. The webcomic started with artist Fuyuki23, but the artist changed in June 2023 for Season 6 to Rise Entertainment. The webcomic went on hiatus in August, and is returning on Saturday. For the return, MGK-story is producing the webcomic.

Yen Press is releasing the webcomic in print, and released the sixth volume on August 20. The seventh volume is scheduled for March 2025.

The franchise is available in seven languages worldwide, and has more than 61.8 million reads, with more than 36.1 million for the webcomic and more than 25.7 million for the web novel. The franchise globally grosses nearly US$500,000 monthly.

