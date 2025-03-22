OceanVeil Streams Simultaneous English Dub of Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami AnimeFesta Anime

WWWave Corporation 's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil announced on Saturday that it will stream an English dub of the anime adaptation of Ayaka Matsumoto 's Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ( Yatara Yarashii Fukami-kun ) manga on April 6 at 9:00 a.m. PDT, simultaneously with the anime's Japanese TV airing. Ascendent Animation is producing the dub .

Ascendent Animation began streaming a dub trailer of the anime on Saturday. OceanVeil had announced on March 15 that it has a partnership with Ascendent Animation .

Image courtesy of Suiseisha ©Ayaka Matsumoto/Suiseisha Inc.

The anime's completely uncut version got an early streaming premiere on OceanVeil on March 14. The new streaming platform soft-launched on March 11.

The anime will premiere on Japanese television on April 6 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and will be simultaneously debut in Japan and overseas via the Coolmic website.

The anime stars:

Chasuke as Akihiro Kaji

as Akihiro Kaji Marshmallow Yakitarō as Yu Fukami

Suiseisha describes the anime's story:

"How does someone as perfect as me get turned on by a guy who's so... ordinary?!" Kaji's good looks and charm have made him popular with everyone at his office. However, beneath the surface, he secretly looks down on others and judges them by a scoring system! If only he could find the perfect bottom who could live up to his standards. One day, Kaji finds himself on an overnight business trip with his bland colleague, Fukami. Unimpressed by the plain-looking Fukami, Kaji vows that even if they were the last two people on a deserted island, he would never consider sleeping with him! At least, that's what he thought... until he glimpsed Fukami coming out of the shower and realized his irresistibly cute and erotic side!

AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) announced the manga's anime adaptation under its toridori boys love brand.

Matsumoto launched the manga on WWWave Corporation 's ComicFesta website in 2022. Suiseisha will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on March 18. Coolmic distributes the manga in English. Online manga service Renta! also publishes the manga.

WWWave Corporation owns the AnimeFesta programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online.

The latest AnimeFesta anime is the adaptation of OUMA 's The Share House's Secret Rule ( "1-funkan Dake Iretemo Ii yo…" Share House no Himitsu Rule. ) manga, which premiered its "premium" uncensored version on Coolmic on January 5.

Source: Press release