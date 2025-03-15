WWWave Corporation's New OceanVeil Streaming Platform Launches; Announces Partnership with Ascendent Animation

WWWave Corporation 's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil had a soft launch on March 11 worldwide (the platform may not be available in some countries during the soft launch), except Japan. The platform initially lists censored and uncensored WWWave titles including On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest , Adam's Sweet Agony , and Taisho Era Contract Marriage , among others. Some titles' on-air censored version are free to watch on the platform, and some titles also have 30-second previews for every episode that can be watched for free. To watch some episodes in full (censored or uncensored), users must subscribe at US$12.99 per month. Payment is currently by PayPal only.

Image via OceanVeil's X/Twitter account ©WWWave of America Corp.

Image courtesy of Suiseisha ©Ayaka Matsumoto/Suiseisha Inc.

Yatara Yarashii Fukami-kun

OceanVeil started streaming in advance of its broadcast premiere, the anime adaptation of's) manga on Friday at 1:00 a.m. PDT (4:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will premiere on Japanese television on April 6 on theandchannels, and will be simultaneously released in Japan and overseas via thewebsite.

OceanVeil also announced on Saturday its partnership with dubbing company Ascendent Animation , and premiered on the platform the latter's English dub of Everything for Demon King Evelogia , and two of its award-winning titles, The Titan's Bride and Fire in his Fingertips : My Childhood Friend is a Firefighter .

OceanVeil will gradually add more titles, including English-dubbed titles from Ascendent Animation .

The platform plans for a full launch this spring, and will announce more titles in the coming weeks.

WWWave Corporation previously stated to ANN that it plans to make the platform community-centered "to foster a vibrant community for anime enthusiasts of all tastes, blending mainstream and niche content seamlessly." According to OceanVeil, the service will have "An ocean of anime for you to watch, but hidden under the veil [are those titles] you always watch but don't share with your friends." Currently users can switch between "SFW" and "NSFW" versions of the platform.

OceanVeil staff stated the platform will have shows that cannot be found on other platforms. The platform will include WWWave Corporation and Suiseisha titles in their uncensored format, along with other undisclosed titles, including titles that are not mature titles. OceanVeil stated the service plans to have works ranging from shonen to adult, adding, "There are so many anime titles that fall through the tracks, especially adult titles. We want to make a safe place for people to explore their desires... We're trying to bridge the gap between people who love anime, but also love to see the sexy stuff but don't want anyone to know."

WWWave Corporation owns the AnimeFesta programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online.

WWWave Corporation releases many of these anime titles in English on its Coolmic website. Coolmic also releases manga in English from the company.

WWWave Corporation launched the Deregula anime label in June 2023 to begin producing anime of other companies' IPs. The company plans to release four new animated titles a year under the Deregula label while also continuing to produce its AnimeFesta titles at the same pace of at least four titles per year. Yandere Dark Elf is Deregula 's first announced anime.

ANN asked OceanVeil about possibly streaming Deregula titles, and the company stated as Deregula handles IPs from other companies, staff of those anime will make announcements about streaming platforms for those titles at a later date.

OceanVeil has opened a Discord channel, a subreddit, and official X/Twitter and Facebook accounts (some of these accounts may contain images not safe for work).

Source: E-mail correspondence