Pokémon Champions Game's Trailer Reveals April Release for Switch Version

Japanese trailer reveals summer 2026 window for mobile versions

The Pokémon Presents stream on Friday, Pokémon Day, revealed a new trailer for the battle-focused game Pokémon Champions , and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch in April. The iOS and Android versions are scheduled for later in the year, though the Japanese trailer lists a summer 2026 window. The video previews gameplay, including footage of new Mega Pokémon from Pokémon Legends Z-A .

The Japanese trailer notes that players can deposit certain Pokémon such as Chesnaught, Blaziken, Greninja, and the special Floette from Pokémon Legends Z-A to obtain their corresponding Mega Stones in the game. In addition, the Japanese video states that Pokémon Champions will link with the cloud-based Pokémon Home storage app on the first day of release.

The game focuses on Pokémon battles with traditional mechanics, and it features several modes, including Ranked and Private Battles for singles and doubles formats. There is crossplay between the Switch and mobile versions. Players can choose how they play based on their location. The game features connectivity with Pokémon Home , and players can import their Pokémon from other games into Pokémon Champions . Additionally, they can recruit Pokémon to fight with. There is a training mode that for adjusting a Pokémon 's stats, nature, and moves using points.

The International Pokémon Company's subsidiary The Pokémon Works is developing the game. Mainline Pokémon series developer GAME FREAK is planning the game.

The new Pokémon Winds/Waves games will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide in 2027.

Pokémon Legends Z-A launched for Switch and Switch 2 on October 16.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Switch worldwide in November 2022.

Source: Pokémon Presents