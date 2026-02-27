Switch 2's GameCube Nintendo Classics Service Adds Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness Game in March

The Pokémon Presents livestream on Friday, Pokémon Day, announced that Nintendo is adding the Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness game to the " Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics" service on Nintendo Switch 2 in March. The stream showed a trailer (video starts at around 9:37 below):

Image via Pokémon Presents © 2005 Pokémon, 1995-2005 Pokémon / Creatures, Inc. / GAME FREAK inc.

The original announcement for the Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics service in April 2025 teased that both Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness would come to the service. A release date for Pokémon Colosseum for Nintendo Switch Online has not yet been announced.

The 3D role-playing spinoff game Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness originally debuted for GameCube in 2005. In the game, players capture Shadow Pokémon from the Cipher organization and eventually encounter Shadow Lugia. The game takes place in Orre, the same region as its GameCube predecessor Pokémon Colosseum . The 3D RPG spinoff Pokémon Colosseum launched in Japan in 2003 and in the West in 2004.

The new Pokémon Winds/Waves games will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide in 2027.

Source: Pokémon Presents