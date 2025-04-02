Switch 2 Online Service Adds GameCube Games on June 5

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker , Soul Calibur II with Link, F-Zero GX , more

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that it will add GameCube games to its " Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack" paid membership service. The " Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics" service will launch exclusively for Switch 2 on June 5, the same release date for the console.

GameCube games launching with the new service include The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker , Soul Calibur II featuring exclusive character Link from The Legend of Zelda series, and F-Zero GX . Multiplayer games will support up to four players locally or online. The games will feature clearer image quality and higher resolution than the original games. Players can also customize controls.

Other games teased to come soon to the service are Super Mario Sunshine , Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance , Pokémon Colosseum , Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness , Super Mario Strikers , Chibi-Robo , and the original console's launch title Luigi's Mansion .

There will also be a new wirless GameCube controller for Switch 2 that will be available for purchase for Nintendo Switch Online members upon the new console's launch on June 5. The controller will feature a C button, which activates GameChat, a features for connecting via voice chat with other players.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

The GameCube launched in Japan in September 2001, North America in November 2001, and Europe and Australia in May 2002.