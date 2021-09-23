Nintendo Offers 'Switch Online + Expansion Pack' Membership With N64, Genesis Games

Service launches with late October followed by modern recreations of N64, Genesis controllers

Nintendo announced a new " Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack" paid membership service for its Switch console during a Nintendo Direct stream on Thursday. The membership will allow access to classic games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis game library. The service will launch in late October.

The Nintendo 64 games available on launch include:

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis 64

Sin and Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack

Yoshi's Story

Other planned Nintendo 64 games that will be available later include:

Banjo-Kazooie

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

Pokemon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Sega Genesis games available on launch include:

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

In addition, Nintendo will offer new Switch controllers that are replicas of the original Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers. These controllers will be available at a later date.

Source: Nintendo