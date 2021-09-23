News
Nintendo Offers 'Switch Online + Expansion Pack' Membership With N64, Genesis Games

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Service launches with late October followed by modern recreations of N64, Genesis controllers

Nintendo announced a new "Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack" paid membership service for its Switch console during a Nintendo Direct stream on Thursday. The membership will allow access to classic games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis game library. The service will launch in late October.

The Nintendo 64 games available on launch include:

  • Dr. Mario 64
  • Mario Kart 64
  • Mario Tennis 64
  • Sin and Punishment
  • Star Fox 64
  • Super Mario 64
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • WinBack
  • Yoshi's Story

Other planned Nintendo 64 games that will be available later include:

  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • F-Zero X
  • Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
  • Mario Golf
  • Paper Mario
  • Pokemon Snap
  • The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Sega Genesis games available on launch include:

  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Contra: Hard Corps
  • Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Golden Axe
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • M.U.S.H.A.
  • Phantasy Star IV
  • Ristar
  • Shining Force
  • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Strider

In addition, Nintendo will offer new Switch controllers that are replicas of the original Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers. These controllers will be available at a later date.

Source: Nintendo

