Ace of Diamond Act II Second Season Anime Debuts on April 5
posted on by Alex Mateo
Hideaki Ōba (Kunon the Sorcerer Can See, I'm in Love with the Villainess, Love of Kill) is the new director, replacing Mitsuyuki Masuhara, at OLM (Madhouse animated Ace of Diamond Act II). Kenji Konuta is returning from the previous three anime in the franchise to oversee the series scripts. Yasukazu Shōji (Major 2nd chief animation director, Restaurant to Another World (TV 2) character designer) is the new character designer, replacing Minoru Ueda and Satoshi Tasaki. Hajime Hyakkoku is returning from Ace of Diamond Act II to compose the music.
The main cast is returning for the new season.
Terajima's original Ace of Diamond baseball manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired.
Sources: Ace of Diamond anime's website and X/Twitter account