Zeikin de Katta Hon Manga Gets TV Anime, Live-Action Series

Live-action series about high school delinquent who works at library debuts in summer

Author Zuino and artist Kei Keiyama 's Zeikin de Katta Hon ( Books bought with tax ) manga is inspiring a television anime and live-action series. The latter will debut this summer and air on NHK General on Mondays through Thursdays at 10:45 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. JST.

Image via press release © Zuino, Kei Keiyama, Kodansha

The live-action series stars Daiken Okudaira .

Riko Sakaguchi is writing the script for the live-action series. Hiroyuki Muramatsu and Tomoki Sakanashi are directing the series. Kei Yoshikawa is composing the music.

The story follows high school delinquent Kiichi Ishidaira, who visits the library for the first time in 10 years. After realizing he has lost a book that he had borrowed 10 years ago, he starts working part-time at the library.

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's YanMaga Web service in August 2021 and began serialization in Young Magazine that December. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on February 6.

The series has ranked on the Da Vinci manga rankings in 2022 and 2023.

Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie