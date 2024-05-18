Ace of Diamond Act II TV Anime Gets Sequel

2019-20 anime was itself a follow-up to first 2013-16anime

Production on a sequel to the 2019-2020 television anime of Yūji Terajima 's Ace of Diamond Act II ( Daiya no A Act II ) manga has been green-lit. Terajima drew an illustration to commemorate the news:

Terajima's original Ace of Diamond baseball manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired.

Terajima launched the Ace of Diamond Act II follow-up manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the first part of the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the manga. Terajima then launched the second part of Ace of Diamond Act II in August 2015. The fourth and fifth manga volumes bundled anime DVDs in 2016.

The Ace of Diamond Act II anime premiered on April 2, 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The anime featured a returning cast, and other new cast members included Ayumu Murase as Kaoru Yui, Tasuku Hatanaka as Hirofumi Asada, Daisuke Ono as Masamune Hongō, Junichi Suwabe as Enjō Renji, Ayane Sakura as Yoshikawa Haruno, Yūichirō Umehara as Sōichirō Mima, and Jun Fukushima as Kazuto Kōtari.

The Ace of Diamond Act II manga won the shōnen category of the 34th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2010. Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays.

Source: Comic Natalie