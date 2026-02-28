The New Prince of Tennis Manga to End in 6 More Chapters

Manga creator Takeshi Konomi confirmed on Sunday that The New Prince of Tennis ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama ) manga will end in six more chapters.

Konomi launched The New Prince of Tennis sequel manga in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in 2009. Shueisha published the manga's 46th compiled book volume on January 5. Konomi announced last July that he had planned to end the serialization of The New Prince of Tennis within a year. Each magazine issue has published two to three chapters at a time, so neither Konomi nor the magazine has confirmed the precise ending date of the manga.

Konomi serialized the original manga The Prince of Tennis in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga follows middle school tennis player Ryōma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. The manga inspired a 2001-2005 television anime, two anime feature films and a theatrical short, various video anime projects, a live-action film, a live-action television series in China, and a popular stage musical series.

Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Kesshō Member Ketteisen ( The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Finals Members Decisive Match), the sequel anime to the The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Semifinal ) anime will debut this fall. The sequel anime will depict the battle to decide who will represent Japan in the finals match against Spain.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal is itself a sequel to the The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup anime series.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. The anime was the first new television anime in the franchise in about a decade.