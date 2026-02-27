Amazon Prime Video Reveals English Dub Trailer for Nippon Sangoku Anime

Series debuts on Prime Video in 240+ countries, territories on April 5

Amazon Prime Video revealed an English-dubbed trailer on Friday for Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun , the television anime of Ikka Matsuki 's Nippon Sangoku manga.

Image courtesy of Twin Engine ©松木いっか/小学館/日本三國製作委員会

Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming the anime on April 5 in over 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive distributor for the anime outside of Japan. The anime will debut on television in Japan on April 6.

The Japanese cast includes:

Kazuaki Terasawa ( The Ancient Magus' Bride second season, Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 "Woke-Up-as-a-Girl Syndrome" episode) is directing the anime at Studio Kafka , and Takahiko Abiru ( The Ancient Magus' Bride two seasons animation director, Vinland Saga two seasons character designer) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Teruko Utsumi ( Salaryman's Club , Sarazanmai , You and I Are Polar Opposites ) is in charge of series scripts, Seiki Tamura ( The Ancient Magus' Bride seasons 2 & 3, Ascendance of a Bookworm , K-ON! ) is the art director, and Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Apothecary Diaries , Tower of God ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Tatsuya Kitani performs the anime's opening theme song "Hidane" (Flashpoint).

Twin Engine , the anime's producer, describes the anime:

In a near-future Japan where civilization has regressed due to nuclear war, natural disasters, and corrupt governance. The nation fractures into three, plunging into a new Three Kingdoms era as each vies for supremacy. Aoteru Misumi, once an obscure local bureaucrat, sets his sights on the reunification of Japan. Armed with vast knowledge and exceptional eloquence, he steadily rises. The legend of the man later known as the prodigious strategist begins now.

Matsuki launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in November 2024.

The manga was listed in Da Vinci news magazine's 23rd annual "Book of the Year," and was nominated in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023. The manga was also listed in the top 20 manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.