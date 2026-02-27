Beastars Final Season Anime's 2nd Part Reveals New Trailer, More Cast

Netflix and TOHO began streaming a new trailer on Saturday for the second part of BEASTARS Final Season , the final season in the anime based on Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga.

English-dubbed version

Japanese-dubbed version

The staff also revealed three new cast members:

Aya Endō as Inarigumi boss Ten

as Inarigumi boss Ten Wataru Takagi as Madaragumi boss Miso

as Madaragumi boss Miso Anri Katsu as Dokugumi boss Savon

The second part will debut onon March 7. The anime franchise's composeris performing the opening theme song "La Feralia," andis performing the new ending theme song "Tiny Light." The above videos preview the opening theme.

The new cast members for the second part include:

Other new cast members joining for this season include:

The season's first part debuted on Netflix in December 2024. The season is split across two cours (quarter of a year).

Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi both return from the first two seasons as director and scriptwriter, and Orange returns for animation production. Satoru Kōsaki and issei performed the opening theme song "Into the World" and YU-KA performed the ending theme song "Feel Like This" for the show's first part.

The first television anime debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021.

Viz Media released the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final compiled book volume in January 2021.