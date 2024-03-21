Beastars Anime's Final Season Split in 2 Halves

Teaser visual posted with main cast's return confirmed

The final anime season adapting Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga will be split across two cours (quarters of years) when it exclusively premieres on Netflix this year. The staff also presented a teaser visual and confirmed the main cast is returning.

A new teaser promotional video will debut at Netflix 's live-streamed special stage event at the AnimeJapan 2024 convention on Saturday at 11:20 a.m. (Friday at 10:20 p.m. EDT).

Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi both return from the first two seasons as director and scriptwriter, and Orange returns for animation production.

The season will adapt the new arc in Itagaki's manga.

The first television anime debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume on January 2021. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

Itagaki launched the SANDA manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in July.

Source: Comic Natalie