Netflix Launches Beastars Anime Season 2 Outside Japan on July 15

Netflix began streaming a new English-subtitled video for the second season of the anime adaptation of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga on Tuesday. The video reveals that Netflix will debut the second season outside of Japan on July 15.





Netflix debuted the second season in Japan on January 5, and it then premiered on Fuji TV 's +Ultra timeslot on television in Japan on January 6.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended on October 8 last year, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 21st volume on the same day.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan, Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block, and TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020.

Taiten Kusunoki joined the second season as Ibuki, and Subaru Kimura plays Free. Yuuki Kaji also joined the cast as Pina.