Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Tops 10 Billion Yen in Japan

Film sold 6.55 million tickets in 103 days

The staff for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the film based on the Reze Arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, announced on Wednesday that the film has sold 6.55 million tickets for 10.01 billion yen (about US$63.9 million) in its first 103 days of screenings in Japan as of Tuesday, December 30. Fujimoto drew a special illustration to thank the moviegoers who has watched the film:

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

The film opened in Japan on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

SPE acquired worldwide theatrical rights to the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on October 24, several days prior to its originally scheduled October 29 release, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members on October 22. There were also RealD 3D screenings. The film opened in the U.K. on October 29. The movie screened earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24. The film had an estimated global earnings of US$68.3 million (about 10.2 billion yen) by October. The film earned an estimated US$17.25 million to top its opening weekend in 3,003 North American theaters.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film digitally on December 9.

MAPPA describes the film's story:

Denji became “ Chainsaw Man ”, a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga has over 30 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

The manga's first stage play adaptation ran from September to October 2023 in Tokyo and Kyoto. A second stage play adaptation adapting the Reze Arc will run in Tokyo and Kyoto from July to August next year.

The manga's Shikaku Arc (Assassins Arc) is getting an anime adaptation.