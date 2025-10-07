Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Gets Early Screenings for Crunchyroll Members in U.S. on October 22 (Updated)

Film opens in U.S., Canada on October 24

Image via Chainsaw Man anime's website © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

Crunchyroll

announced on Tuesday that there will be early screenings for, the film based on the Reze Arc of'smanga, on October 22 in the U.S. forFan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan members. Fandango posted a list of participating theaters.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company will open the film in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on October 24, several days earlier than its originally scheduled October 29 release. There will be RealD 3D screenings. The film will open in the U.K. on October 29. The movie screened earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24.

The film opened in Japan on September 19 in 421 theaters, and had midnight screenings in 12 theaters across Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Hokkaido in Japan. The film also has MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema screenings. The film's distributor TOHO projects the film could eventually earn 5 billion yen (about US$34 million) over its entire theatrical run.

The film opened at #1 replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film has sold a total of 1.96 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 2,989,518,900 yen (about US$20.19 million) as of October 5. The film sold over 272,000 tickets for over 420 million yen (about US$2.8 million) on its opening day in Japan.

Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.

MAPPA describes the film's story:

Denji became “Chainsaw Man”, a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.

Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada are performing the ending theme song "JANE DOE." Kenshi Yonezu is also performing the film's theme song "IRIS OUT." Maximum The Hormone 's "Hawatari Nioku Centi" (2-Hundred-Million-Centimeter-Long-Blades) appears as an insert song in the film. The film includes the "Hawatari Nioku Centi (Zentai Suitei 70% Kaikin edit)" (Estimated 70% Unredacted Edit) version of the song. The earlier television anime previously featured a shorter, 90-second version of the track as an ending song for episode 3 of the series. The band notes they did not release the longer version of the song until now, in part due to the second half of the lyrics referencing the character Reze.

The television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga has over 30 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

Update: Removed listing for Canada.