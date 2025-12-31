Comic Market 107 Draws 300,000 Across 2 Days on 50th Anniversary

Attendance roughly unchanged from last winter, despite 3 halls being unavailable

Image via Comiket'sTwitter account © Comiket

The Comic Market ( Comiket ) 107 event in Tokyo drew about 300,000 people across Tuesday and Wednesday — an increase of about 50,000 attendees from Comiket 106 in August, and roughly the same as Comiket 105 last December. The event drew about 150,000 people on each of its two days.

Comiket 107 had about 23,700 exhibiting spaces over the two days — a slight increase of 1,000 spaces from Comiket 106 — since Tokyo Big Sight 's East Halls 1-3 are still under renovation. The previous winter Comiket , Comiket 105, had 6,000 more spaces. This winter, some exhibiting circles had been placed in East Hall 8, and the corporate booths layout had been revised, with a portion of West Hall 4 turned into an indoor cosplay area.

Comiket 106 on August 16-17 drew about 250,000 people across two days. The event drew about 120,000 people on its first day, and about 130,000 people on its second day. The event had about 22,700 exhibiting spaces over the two days, a decline of about 6,000 spaces from Comiket 105.

2025 marks Comiket 's 50th anniversary, and from this year's Comiket 106 until next summer's Comiket 108 are designated as the "anniversary year," and commemorative projects are implemented.

Comiket 105 on December 29-30, 2024 drew about 300,000 people across two days. The event drew about 150,000 people on each of its two days. Comiket 105 was the first winter Comiket in 10 years (since Comiket 87 in 2014) that was not held on New Year's Eve.

Comiket 104, which was held in August 2024, drew about 260,000 people across two days. The event drew about 130,000 people on each of its two days.

Comiket 103 in December 2023 drew about 270,000 people across two days. The event had about 140,000 attendees on its first day and 130,000 on its second day.

Comiket 102 lifted admission restrictions (other than the Tokyo Big Sight venue's existing capacity limits) in August 2023.

The organizers limited the number of attendees due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2021 and 2022. The Comiket 99 event in December 2021 drew about 110,000 people across two days, Comiket 100 in August 2022 drew about 170,000 people across two days, with the number of attendees limited to about 85,000 per day. Comiket 101 in December 2022 drew about 180,000 people across two days, with the number of attendees limited to about 90,000 per day.

Comiket 97, the last Comiket before the pandemic, attracted 750,000 attendees across four days, breaking an all-time attendance record ( Comiket does not have unique passes for visitors, so a person who attends all four days would be counted four times). Each day drew between 180,000 and 190,000 attendees.

The first Comiket drew an estimated 700 attendees for 32 exhibiting circles in December 1975. Tokyo's Harumi area, Chiba's Makuhari Messe venue, and other places hosted the event before it moved to its current Tokyo Big Sight location for Comiket 50 in 1996. The one-day attendance record for the event is 210,000, first set at Comiket 93 in December 2017.