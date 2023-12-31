Comic Market 103 Draws 270,000 Attendees Across 2 Days

Image via Comiket'sTwitter account © Comiket

The Comic Market () 103 event in Tokyo drew about 270,000 people across Saturday and Sunday. The event had about 140,000 attendees on Saturday and 130,000 attendees on Sunday.

Comiket 102 in August drew 260,000 across two days — 130,000 each day.

The organizers limited the number of attendees due to COVID-19 restrictions in the last two years. The Comiket 99 event in December 2021 drew about 110,000 people across two days, Comiket 100 in August 2022 drew about 170,000 people across two days, with the number of attendees limited to about 85,000 per day. Comiket 101 in December 2022 drew about 180,000 people across two days, with the number of attendees limited to about 90,000 per day.

Comiket 97, the last Comiket before the pandemic, attracted 750,000 attendees across four days, breaking an all-time attendance record ( Comiket does not have unique passes for visitors, so a person who attends all four days would be counted four times). Each day drew between 180,000 and 190,000 attendees.

The one-day attendance record for the event is 210,000.

Comic Market 104 is slated for August 11-12, 2024.