Comic Market 104 Slated for August 11-12

The official Twitter account for the Comic Market () event announced on Friday that104, the next summer iteration, will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight venue on August 11-12, 2024.103, the next winter iteration, will take place at the same venue on December 30-31.

Comiket 102 was held at Tokyo Big Sight on August 12 to 13. The event drew about 130,000 people in each of its two days. The event lifted admission restrictions (other than the Tokyo Big Sight venue's existing capacity limits) this year. Comiket 102 featured 10,500 fan circles on each day for a total of 21,000 circles, as well as 135 commercial exhibitors.