Masaoki Shindō's RuriDragon Manga Gets TV Anime by Kyoto Animation

Manga about lazy dragon girl launched in 2022

Kyoto Animation revealed in a "Thank you" video on Sunday that Masaoki Shindō 's RuriDragon manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The announcement coincides with the titular character Ruri's birthday on December 28. The video's description caption states: "Sounds like they're making an anime. The broadcast is still a long way off."

Shindō also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

Image via RuriDragon anime's X/Twitter account ©Masaoki Shindō, Shueisha

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing the manga in English in June 2022.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

The story of a young dragon girl being lazy, doing her best...and being lazy again. A new series begins!

Shindō launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2022, and the fourth volume on November 4. The manga is a serialized version of a one-shot that Shueisha published in the Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in December 2020.

The manga moved to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's digital version and on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in April 2024, after it shortly returned to the print magazine from hiatus.

The manga took two one-week breaks early in July 2022, due to the author's "sudden illness," before announcing an extended break at the end of that month.

This year, the manga went on a short break in May and returned on July 28.

Shindō also previously published two one-shots in Weekly Shonen Jump : "Joreishi Rentarō no Yakusoku" in 2017 and "Count Over" in 2018.