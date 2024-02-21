RuriDragon Manga Confirms Short Print Return Before Going Semi-Monthly Digitally

The official Twitter account of Masaoki Shindō 's RuriDragon manga announced on Wednesday the changes in the manga's serialization with its upcoming return. Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will publish five chapters of the manga from this year's 14th issue on March 4 until the 18th issue on April 1. The manga will then move its serialization to Weekly Shonen Jump 's digital version and on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website, starting on April 22. It will then release new chapters every other issue.

The manga took two one-week breaks early in July 2022, due to the author's "sudden illness," before announcing an extended break at the end of that month.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing the manga in English in June 2022.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

The story of a young dragon girl being lazy, doing her best...and being lazy again. A new series begins!

Shindō launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2022. The manga is a serialized version of a one-shot that Shueisha published in the Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in December 2020.

Shindō also previously published two one-shots in Weekly Shonen Jump : "Joreishi Rentarō no Yakusoku" in 2017 and "Count Over" in 2018.

