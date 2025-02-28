News
Next King of Prism Anime Is Prism Tours Film Opening on June 27
posted on by Egan Loo
A teaser video and teaser trailer debuted on Friday to announce that the next work in the King of Prism anime franchise is the King of Prism -Your Endless Call- Miinna Kirameki! Prism☆Tours film opening on June 27.
◤✨ティザービジュアル公開✨◢— KING OF PRISM (キンプリ)公式 (@kinpri_PR) February 28, 2025
―プリズムショー、その原点へ ―
かつて"三強"と呼ばれた
法月仁・氷室聖・黒川冷が現役時代の姿で登場！
キャラクターデザイン #松浦麻衣 描き下ろし✨
6.27(Fri)君とつながるROAD SHOW🎬
「KING OF PRISM-Your Endless Call-… pic.twitter.com/sFMU67Lc4Y
In addition to the cast reprising roles, Masakazu Hishida returns for the new film as chief director at Tatsunoko Productions and is also credited as Jou Aoba for the script. Other franchise veterans in the staff include character designer Mai Matsuura; series guest character designers Shōji Hara, Hisashi Kawashima, Rie Saitou, Hajime Mitsuda, and Sayaka Toda; CG director Yoshihiro Otobe; original Prism Jump designer Daisuke Katō; and composer Rei Ishizuka. Nobuto Kojima is directing the sound, and Avex Film Labels is distributing.
King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise. The first film in the franchise, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm, opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO, opened in Japan in June 2017. The later King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May 2019. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
The King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film opened in Japan in January 2020. King of Prism: Dramatic Prism.1, a recompilation of the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars theatrical film series and television anime with new sections, opened in Japan on August 16.
Sources: King of Prism anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie