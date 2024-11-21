King of Prism Anime Franchise Announces Next Work Has Been Green-Lit

The "Infinite Love Thanks Week Eve" event announced on Thursday that production on the next work in the King of Prism anime franchise has been green-lit. Thursday's event commemorated the extended theatrical run of the King of Prism: Dramatic Prism.1 film with a "Infinite Love Thanks Movie" video, and the video ended with the next work's announcement:

Image via King of Prism anime's website ©Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ／syn Sophia／エイベックス・ピクチャーズ／タツノコプロ／KING OF PRISM Project

King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise . The first film in the franchise , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO , opened in Japan in June 2017. The later King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May 2019. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film opened in Japan in January 2020. King of Prism: Dramatic Prism.1 , a recompilation of the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars theatrical film series and television anime with new sections, opened in Japan on August 16.





Sources: King of Prism anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie