News
King of Prism Anime Franchise Announces Next Work Has Been Green-Lit
posted on by Egan Loo
The "Infinite Love Thanks Week Eve" event announced on Thursday that production on the next work in the King of Prism anime franchise has been green-lit. Thursday's event commemorated the extended theatrical run of the King of Prism: Dramatic Prism.1 film with a "Infinite Love Thanks Movie" video, and the video ended with the next work's announcement:
King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise. The first film in the franchise, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm, opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO, opened in Japan in June 2017. The later King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May 2019. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
The King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film opened in Japan in January 2020. King of Prism: Dramatic Prism.1, a recompilation of the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars theatrical film series and television anime with new sections, opened in Japan on August 16.
Sources: King of Prism anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie