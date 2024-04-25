King of Prism Franchise's New Film Reveals Title, Teaser Video, August 16 Debut

The staff of the King of Prism anime franchise revealed more details on Thursday for the new theatrical anime that was announced last month. The film is titled King of Prism: Dramatic Prism.1 and it will open in Japan on August 16.

The film will reorganize the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars theatrical film series and television anime from 2019, while also adding new parts. The video teases a new CG concert featuring "that famous song."

The staff also revealed a new key visual for the film.

Image via King of Prism anime's website ©Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ／syn Sophia／エイベックス・ピクチャーズ／タツノコプロ／KING OF PRISM Project

King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise. The first film in the franchise, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO , opened in Japan in June 2017. The later King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May 2019. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film was the latest entry in the franchise. The film opened in Japan in January 2020.

The franchise also includes several stage plays. The franchise is also getting its first browser game titled King of Prism Kirameki that will release this year on the G123 platform.

