New Manga from Oshi no Ko's Aka Akasaka Debuts on March 19

New fairy tale manga titled Märchen Clown

This year's 13th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday the title of Aka Akasaka , Aoi Kujira, and Ajichika 's new manga, and its launch in the magazine's 16th issue on March 19. The new manga is titled Märchen Clown (Fairy Tale Clown, Note: The title's katakana spelling クラウン could also mean "crown"). Akasaka is writing the story, Kujira ( Geek Circle Crisis ) is composing the series' story, and Record of Ragnarok artist Ajichika is drawing the series.

Image via Oricon News' X/Twitter account © Aka Akasaka, Aoi Kujira, Ajichika, Shueisha

The magazine teases a fairy tale story with a prince and princess guided by fate.

© Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha

Akasaka and'smanga ended in November 14. The 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 18.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. Yen Press licensed the manga for print release.

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards in 2022. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2022, and was also nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

The television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. The anime also streamed simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. HIDIVE streams the anime's English dub .

The anime's third season will premiere in 2026.

The manga also inspired a live-action film and television series adaptation. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film then premiered after the series in theaters on December 20.

A stage play adaptation of the manga's "2.5D Stage Play arc" ran at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from December 26-29.

The franchise 's first official puzzle game was announced on February 2.