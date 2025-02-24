How would you rate episode 7 of

Episode 7 ofbrings more lore and - most importantly - a new tokusatsu style to the mix.

This week we spend a lot of time in the Sun Forest with the Sun Elves and the new hero Amen. On pure aesthetics, I enjoy this, simply as a variation from more standard fantasy tropes. It's a simple remix of a long-running theme: elves in a forest of impossibly tall trees, but instead of a typical forest it is gigantic cacti. It's effective world-building and I like all the knock-on effects of living in a forest of cacti, like the elves using the thorns as arrows for their bows and so forth. It makes for a unique visual arrangement and helps it make sense within the setting.

But most importantly this week is the introduction of Amen. Amen has a power set gifted by another otherworlder, and is similar but not quite the same as the Kizuna powers Togo uses. Amen has a talking buckle/waistline object, transforms into several different themed modes, no giant robot, and a striking downward angled kick super move - why, folks, I think this may just be our Kamen Rider analog. Not only that, but the theming around ancient Egypt with the scarab motifs adds that extra reference in that it is calling back to particularly influential Kamen Rider seasons like Kuuga and OOO. Heck, even the name Amen is just Kamen with a consonant missing.

This adds another layer of mystery regarding the otherworlders and is just great fun. Amen gets to tangle with Lowji and they exchange a series of conceptually cool and visually resplendent giant attacks. But by the end, all is well as Togo nakama-fies everything and has formed a new alliance. I had a blast with this one. Even if big fights and tokusatsu references are low-hanging fruit that plays to the cheap seats, I'm clapping and hollering nonetheless.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

