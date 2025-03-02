Steel of the Celestial Shadows Manga Goes on Hiatus

Reason for hiatus & return date not specified

This year's sixth issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine announced on Friday that Daruma Matsuura 's Steel of the Celestial Shadows manga will enter a hiatus. The announcement did not specify the reason for the hiatus nor when the manga will resume.

The series previously entered a hiatus in 2021 so Matsuura could do research for the series.

Viz publishes the series in English and describes the story:

It is said that a samurai's spirit rests in their sword—and Konosuke can't even pick one up thanks to a cruel curse that repels anything made of metal that gets near him. Destitute and hopeless, he decides to end it all. But when a beautiful and mysterious woman saves his life and his soul, it is the beginning of Ryudo's journey into a strange world of magic that exists a step away from his own.

Matsuura launched the manga in June 2020. Shogakukan published the ninth compiled book volume on September 30. Viz shipped the fifth compiled book volume on January 21.

Matsuura launched her Kasane manga in Evening in April 2013 as her debut work, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 14th and final volume in September 2018. The manga was nominated for the Kodansha Manga Awards and the Manga Taisho Award in 2015.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in 2017. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that had its first screening at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland in July 2018 and won the audience award in the international competition category. The film opened in Japan in September 2018 at #9.