Daruma Matsuura's New Manga Launches on June 12

Taiyō to Tsuki no Hagane manga will have story stretching from 19th century and beyond

This year's 12th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that Daruma Matsuura 's planned new manga in the magazine is titled Taiyō to Tsuki no Hagane (The Steel of Sun and Moon), and will debut in the magazine's next issue on June 12. The magazine teased that the manga's story will be a large scale story stretching from Japan's Tenpō era (1830-1844) to the Bakumatsu period (mid-late 1800s) and beyond.

Matsuura launched her Kasane manga in Evening in April 2013 as her debut work, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 14th and final volume in September 2018. The manga was nominated for the Kodansha Manga Awards and the Manga Taisho Award in 2015.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in 2017. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that had its first screening at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland in July 2018 and won the audience award in the international competition category. The film opened in Japan in September 2018 at #9.