Taiyo Matsumoto, Daruma Matsuura, More Launch New Manga in Big Comic Superior Magazine

The second 2020 issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that the magazine will launch eight new manga in the near future, including new manga by Taiyo Matsumoto ( Tekkonkinkreet ) and Daruma Matsuura ( Kasane ).

Taiyo Matsumoto 's new manga Mukashi no Hanashi (Old Tales, pictured in green block above with the number 7) will launch in spring 2020 with a story by Issei Eifuku . The manga will tell stories of those without names buried by history.

Matsuura's new as-yet untitled manga (pictured in red block above with the number 8) will start in spring 2020.

The other new manga include:

Viz Media published Matsumoto's Tekkonkinkreet ( Black & White ), Blue Spring , GoGo Monster , No. 5 , and Sunny manga in North America, and released Matsumoto's Cats of the Louvre ( Louvre no Neko ) manga in September. Viz also released Fumihiko Sori 's live-action film adaptation of Matsumoto's Ping Pong manga, while Funimation released the Ping Pong anime series and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the Tekkonkinkreet anime film.

Matsuura launched her Kasane manga in Evening in April 2013 as her debut work, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 14th and final volume in September 2018. The manga was nominated for the Kodansha Manga Awards and the Manga Taisho Award in 2015.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in 2017. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that had its first screening at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland in July 2018 and won the audience award in the international competition category. The film opened in Japan in September 2018 at #9.

