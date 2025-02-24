How would you rate episode 21 of

Has there ever been a problem that couldn't be solved by a group of self-important old men sitting around an official table harumphing at each other? Wait, don't answer that; it's not worth bringing real-world politics into our historical fantasy romance anime. But the cluster of elderly statesmen grumbling through a meeting is emblematic of why the Usuba family has kept such a low profile: when one of those ministers “gets lost” in the palace and just so happens to find his way to where Miyo and Arata are staying, it showcases the way that those in positions of wealth and power see their family: as something that can be bought and used as they see fit. (Read: for their own benefit.) Arata's wrathful response to the man offering cash to him and his cousin indicates that this probably isn't the first time he's experienced something like this, but it could also reinforce the lines Usui has been feeding him. After all, if the Usubas weren't treated like the goose that laid the golden eggs, kept in a pen for what they can produce, wouldn't his life be much better?

The scene is relatively brief in an episode that's more a collection of vignettes than a continuous story. Still, it stands out as another moment that could feed Arata's dissatisfaction with his lot in life. It also marks the first time Miyo has seen that kind of commercial offer for her powers, which is important to her understanding of her place in the world and how outsiders see it. I'd argue that it may be the most significant piece of this week's episode alongside Prince Takaihito, I mean Princess Takako's vision of cherry blossoms disturbed by snow. Both he and Miyo take that in a literal sense, that a snowfall will bring trouble, which may well turn out to be true. But it could also have a symbolic meaning neither of them is considering: ephemeral beauty stolen away by a harsh reality. Given the discussion of love Hazuki fosters at her salon, the cherry blossoms could easily be Miyo and Kiyoka's relationship, with the snow representing Naoshi Usui coldly coming to destroy it.

My Happy Marriage has a habit of giving us “calm before the storm” episodes, and this is clearly one of them. The important bits are interspersed between the fluffier moments, like Hazuki's salon (and good for her for inviting Kaoruko!) and Miyo and Kiyoka's blanket fic moment. The framing of the two of them talking with the two pillows between them in the background is perfect, and I applaud the series for not having Miyo insist on putting a blanket or pillow between them in the bed. It allows us to see that while she's uncomfortable with the situation and in no way ready to begin a sexual relationship with Kiyoka, she also loves and trusts him to respect her boundaries. She's not ready, and he knows to never try to push her into something she doesn't want. Take note, pushy shoujo heroes: this is how you respect your girlfriend.

Usui's absence from the episode looms large. We know he's out there, ready to strike, and the ministers' meeting highlights how no one, apart from Kiyoka, is really preparing for that. Even if the storm doesn't break next week, the tension of its looming clouds is evident. Enjoy these light moments, because once Usui shows up, they're going to go dark.

