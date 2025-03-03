Manta's Webtoon Betrayal of Dignity Concludes After 81 Episodes

Image via Manta's website © Manta

The webtoon Betrayal of Dignity officially ended its serialization on February 26 with its 81st episode, bringing the story to a grand conclusion. Illustrated by Surreuk Comics and serialized since 2023, the series has been one of the most well-received titles on the platform Manta .

Set in a medieval romance fantasy world, Betrayal of Dignity follows the story of Chloe Verdier, who must find a groom for her sister to save her family from ruin. Her path crosses with the handsome but arrogant Duke Thisse, who makes an unexpected proposal that could save her family. However, the plan falls apart when Chloe's sister Alice runs away with a mysterious man, forcing Chloe to seek out the Duke in the biggest gamble of her life.

The webtoon is based on a web novel by Kimpa, which also enjoyed significant popularity. The adaptation successfully captured the hearts of readers with its intricate plot, captivating characters, and beautiful illustrations, making it one of Manta 's most popular titles.

The webtoon ended its serialization on the Korean service RIDI on the same day.

The English version of the Betrayal of Dignity webtoon is available on Manta . Kimpa's original novel series is also available in its entirety in English on the Manta app.

Source: Manta