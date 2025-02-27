Dallas Hosts 1st International One Piece Day in March

The One Piece franchise announced on Wednesday the One Piece Day Dallas –Card Game Celebration–, the first overseas One Piece Day celebration. The event will take place at the Dallas Fair Park Centennial Hall and Automobile Building on March 8-9.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

ONE PIECE DAY DALLAS

The event will feature:

The world's first regional qualifier for the One Piece Card Game Championship 25-26 season

Card Game Championship 25-26 season A commemorative drone show celebrating the world of One Piece

A One Piece exhibition featuring manga, licensed anime merchandise, and a One Piece Card Game showcase

exhibition featuring manga, licensed anime merchandise, and a Card Game showcase A two-day Main Stage program featuring anime screenings, panels with One Piece voice actors and staff, programs with guests from Japan, and live performances by theme song artists Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Ōtsuka

voice actors and staff, programs with guests from Japan, and live performances by theme song artists and A One Piece series announcement

The drone show will take place at the Esplanade Fountain in the Fair Park at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature "unique drone choreography visualizing the world of ONE PIECE — offering a grand one-of-kind spectacle to celebrate the occasion."

The Main Stage program schedule includes a screening of One Piece Film Red and One Piece tie-in episodes 1029 and 1030, a talk session with voice actors and series' producer, a “surprise Program with a special Japanese guest, etc.”, and a live musical performance on March 8. March 9 will feature a similar schedule but with One Piece episodes 1100 and 1101 will be shown in place of One Piece Film Red .

Main Stage guest appearances will include the English voice of Tony Tony Chopper, Brina Palencia , One Piece producer Ryūta Koike , musical artists Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki , and an additional Japanese guest on March 8. March 9 will feature the English voice of Rob Lucci, Jason Liebrecht . The Main Stage will be livestreamed on the English One Piece YouTube channel.

Bandai Namco also revealed details for the One Piece Card Game Championship 25-26. The One Piece Day Dallas event will host the world's first regional qualifier for the One Piece Card Game Championship 25-26 tournament at the Automobile Building. The event plans to host over 3,000 participants over the two-day event. Those not participating in the tournament will have “opportunities to experience the card game for the first time.”

The planned One Piece Day Dallas Exhibition will highlight illustrations from One Piece 's Egghead arc. Exhibition pieces will include reproduction artworks from the manga series along with art from the anime series, licensed merchandise, and a “large-scale One Piece Card Game showcase.” A reading area will also be available for fans to enjoy the One Piece manga series.

Free tickets to the One Piece Day Dallas –Card Game Celebration– are available on a first come, first served basis. Fans can register for an entry pass for admission for both days on the BANDAI TCG+ mobile app. until 10:00 a.m. EST on March 5. A general entry pass allows fans to bring up to two additional guests. Passes also include a One Piece Day bag, One Piece Card Game promotional cards and deck, flyers, Chopper Hat, among other merchandise.

Along with the One Piece Day Dallas –Card Game Celebration–, the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is hosting the Straw Hat Pirates in a One Piece Game Night on February 28. The event will include a first look at a new animation of One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy playing basketball, a limited Lakers x One Piece T-shirt, and a One Piece Bounty Rush photo booth on the main concourse inside the Crypto.com Arena.

The Boston Red Sox baseball team will also host theirsecond One Piece Theme Day on February 19. The baseball team previously collaborated in August 2024 for a One Piece Day. The event celebrated the One Piece anime's 25th anniversary and featured a cosplay , Jersey Street pregame performance by the Magnificent Danger band, and a limited-edition Monkey D. Luffy bobblehead “repping a Red Sox uniform.”