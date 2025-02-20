Boston Red Sox Announces 2nd One Piece Day for May 3

Get exclusive Straw Hat Crew Red Sox jersey with special ticket

The Boston Red Sox baseball team announced another collaboration with the massively popular anime series One Piece on February 19. The baseball team stated, “Back by popular demand: ONE PIECE Theme Day at Fenway Park on Saturday, May 3!”

Image via Toei Animation's X/Twitter account ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Following the announcement, One Piece and Toei Animation also posted about the collaboration on February 19.

According to the team's website, the team will face the Minnesota Twins for the May 3 event. Fans who purchase tickets through a special offer will receive a Red Sox & One Piece jersey. Those who purchase a VIP ticket will also receive a Red Sox x One Piece baseball hat. Those who arrive to the game early can enjoy “special One Piece entertainment and activation.”

Image via Boston Red Sox's website ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

In a press release, Senior Director, Global Marketing for Toei Animation Inc. , Lisa Yamamoto said, “We're thrilled to return to Fenway Park this May and host our second ONE PIECE themed day with the Boston Red Sox.” She continued, “Combining ONE PIECE with America's favorite past time is the perfect recipe for creating a truly unforgettable fan experience.”

Travis Pollio, Director, Ticket Strategy and Promotions for the Boston Red Sox added:

Following the success of last year's inaugural ONE PIECE Night at Fenway Park, we couldn't be more excited to welcome the Straw Hat Crew back for another unforgettable experience. The passion and enthusiasm from both Red Sox fans and ONE PIECE fans made it clear that this collaboration is something special. With this year's Boston Red Sox X ONE PIECE celebration, we're taking things to the next level with a custom jersey and hat giveaway for fans to enjoy. We can't wait to see Fenway Park filled with ONE PIECE pride on May 3.

The Red Sox and One Piece previously collaborated in August 2024 for a One Piece Day. The event celebrated the One Piece anime's 25th anniversary and featured a cosplay , Jersey Street pregame performance by the Magnificent Danger band, and a limited-edition Monkey D. Luffy bobblehead “repping a Red Sox uniform.”