Ken Akamatsu Celebrates Negima's 22nd Anniversary With New Art

The manga artist-turned-politician still celebrates his roots

Image via x.com ©赤松健

Manga artist-turned-politician Ken Akamatsu celebrated the 22nd anniversary of his long running manga series Negima! Magister Negi Magi with an original illustration on Wednesday. He also noted that even two decades later, fans still tell him they used to read this manga.

22 years ago today, on February 26, 2003, the first chapter of Negima! Magister Negi Magi ran in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . During the nine years of serialization, many people supported me, and even now, I often hear people say to me, "I used to read your manga!" I'm very grateful😂

The series ran until March 2012. A sequel series, UQ Holder! , began serialization in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2013, but switched to Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2016.

Akamatsu entered the world of manga in 1993 with his one-shot Hito Natsu no Kids Game in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . His first long running series was 1994s A.I. Love You in the same publication. Following A.I. Love You Akamatsu went on to create the popular series Love Hina , Negima! Magister Negi Magi , and UQ Holder! . Following a nearly 20-year career as a mangaka Akamatsu won a seat in the Japan's House of Councillors in 2022. In November 2024 Akamatsu was appointed Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Reconstruction.